A large fire burning near the transfer station at Te Maunga, Mount Maunganui can be seen from across Tauranga.

A huge plume of smoke can be seen in the area near the Baypark stadium and transfer station.

A Welcome Bay resident said she could see "orange flames" and billowing black smoke from her home.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Colin Underwood said the fire was on Tip Lane off Truman Lane and involved wooden pallets and a truck.

He said it was "well-involved" and firefighters were called at 5.15pm.

Twelve appliances have been sent to the scene including six pumps, support vehicles and two tankers to help with water supply.

Users of the Welcome Bay Noticeboard Facebook page said they could see the flames from Welcome Bay and Ohauiti.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police had also been called to the fire to help with traffic management.

She said police had been notified at 5.21pm to a "large fire near the [transfer] station".

She said there did not appear to be any reports of persons trapped or injured.

"I understand they will be putting up road blocks. I understand police will be assisting with traffic management."

A reporter at the scene said a blockade had been put in place.

She said members of the public who stopped to look were being asked to move along by firefighters while other workers were unable to leave the cordoned area.

More to come.