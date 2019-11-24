A man badly burnt in a Taradale garage fire is now in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The fire, towards the river end of King St, was reported at 2.11pm on Saturday, and according to witnesses the fleeing man was finally subdued in Meeanee Rd, near Windsor Ave.

The man, aged in his 30s, was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings before being flown to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland where he remained on Monday, understood to be with extensive burns and shock.

Police at the scene in Taradale. Photo / Paul Taylor

A person was understood to have tried to help the man with a blanket and water, and members of the public were seen to be trying to help paramedics hold him while emergency medication was administered.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the fire, in a garage on a back-section, was well-involved when fire crews arrived.

Five appliances plus support vehicles, from both Napier and Hastings, were used, and the fire was soon bought under control, he said.

One resident in the area said he was unaware of the fire until he heard calls for help and went outside where people were watching the fire.

Fire safety staff are investigating the cause of the fire.