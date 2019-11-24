Police have released the name of the man who died in a light plane crash at Lake Ellesmere in Canterbury on Thursday.

He was 23-year-old Ramprakash Srikumar, of Christchurch.

RNZ reported on Thursday that the crash involved a Cessna 172 plane from the Canterbury Aero Club, with a solo pilot on board.

After picking up an emergency locator transmission, Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Co-ordination Centre dispatched the Christchurch rescue helicopter and ground searchers found the crash site about an hour later.

Advertisement

The pilot was dead at the scene.

Maritime NZ said he was undertaking a flight required for night flying rating.