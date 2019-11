A person is critically injured after being hit by a car on Redoubt Rd in South Auckland.

Police were notified around 8.10pm this evening.

"Initial reports were that the pedestrian had critical injuries. They've been transported to Middlemore Hospital," a police spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

There are a number of diversions in place, and police are advising motorists to follow directions of emergency personnel in the area.