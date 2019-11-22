Forty years ago, 257 people died when Air New Zealand Antarctic sightseeing flight TE901 crashed into Mt Erebus.
Today, the Herald launches an interactive memorial which tells the stories of their lives, through the words of their loved ones.
Over six months, reporter Cherie Howie tracked down family of passengers and crew all over the world.
We heard about the former junior All Black who never met his unborn namesake, the newly engaged, the newlywed and the newly retired.
There was also the loving parents whose children gifted them tickets, and the war veteran who won his seat by guessing