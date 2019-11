A 40-year-old man has been arrested following a family harm incident in Napier in which a woman was allegedly forced into a car against her will.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the scene in the suburb of Greenmeadows about 6.20pm on Thursday night.

"The male and the victim were located in a vehicle shortly after, the male was arrested and the victim was unharmed," police said.



"A 40-year-old man is due to appear in Hastings District Court today."