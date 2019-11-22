While sorting out some of his old research papers and cuttings he had used to put together his historical rugby book Magpie Magic, Hastings man Frank Long came across a murder.

He later concluded it was not a murder — although the judiciary of the day strongly took the murder stance.

Now Long wants to see justice done, in the form of a posthumous pardon of the murder charge but he knows that will be no easy and overnight task.

He had glanced upon a page in an old magazine about early settlers' reminiscences, and spotted some notes about what

