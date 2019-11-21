Big cities have Lime scooters but small-town New Zealand keeps it real.

Footage showing a man riding a horse along the footpath in Kopeopeo, in Whakatāne, has delighted Facebook users.

The video shows the young man casually riding his horse around town. In the distance, a busker plays the guitar.

It is a quintessential small-town New Zealand scene and Facebook users love it for that.

Advertisement

Jackie de Vetten, who uploaded the video, told the Herald it was the first time she saw the man riding his horse around the town.

"My very first thoughts were 'my gosh, I hope that horse is well behaved. I was thinking of the elderly and kids," she said.

However, she said there was no cause for concern.

"The horse and the rider seemed calm. The two young girls seemed very amused, it appeared to me that those young girls knew him. The rider actually asked me if I would like to see him make his horse raise his front legs," she said.

She was surprised to see the video getting so much attention on Facebook, where it had more than 12,000 views in less than 24 hours.

"That's the life," one person commented.

"That's how we all should get around, it'll save our environment and planet from all the pollution of gas etc," someone else said.

"Beautiful, love this," another person said.

Advertisement

Labour MP Kiri Allan also shared the video, saying: "Just another day in Kopeopeo. My office is just around the corner - feel free to drop in - you can park your horse up outside the office."