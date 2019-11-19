A New Zealand woman has died of a cardiac arrest while on a business trip in India - just seven months after she buried her husband.

Polly Tuialii, 43, was staying at a New Delhi hotel when she suffered the medical event on Saturday morning.

Tuialii's friend found her unconscious and she was rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital but was declared to be dead.

She was the mother of two adult children - a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man - who were already grieving the tragic loss of their dad.

Advertisement

Sister-in-law Sophie Ruka told the Herald the mother-of-two - who had been living in Australia - was loved by many.

"She was just an amazing woman," Ruka said.

"She was a very happy, loving woman. She was very funny, she cared about all her family and everybody around her.

Polly Tuialii died from a cardiac arrest months after the death of her husband Graeme. Photo / Supplied

"Her family was her everything," Ruka said.

Her children, who were Polly's "pride and joy," were doing the best they could and were surrounded by family, Ruka said.

Her death followed that of her husband, Graeme Tuialii, in April.

Polly Tuialii leaves behind her daughter (left) and an adult son. Photo / Supplied

Originally from Rangi Pt, Hokianga, Tuialii was based in Tasmania at the time of her death and had lived in Australia for many years, Ruka said.

The family are now focusing on bringing her home for a traditional tangi and burial beside her late husband on Rangi Pt.

Advertisement

Polly Tuialii is survived by her adult children, who months earlier lost their father. Photo / Supplied

They have established a Givealittle page to raise the necessary money to fly Tuialii home.

Ruka said the family were overwhelmed at the response to the page.

Since it was launched two days ago it has received more than $4800 in donations from kind-hearted Kiwis.

"It's taken off and it's just amazing."

Ruka said having to wait so long to get her sister-in-law home was hard on the family.

"We're already grieving, but we just have to wait and wait and wait until she's here . . . it's really tough.

"The marae's already been organised and ready for us when we come, but we just have to wait for her to get here."

READ MORE:

• Ready to give a lot? Spark Foundation selling Givealittle

• Givealittle creates visual display of heartfelt words for Christchurch victims

• Tapu Te Ranga Marae sets up Givealittle page to fund rebuild after massive fire

• Christchurch terror: Givealittle page and global donors make history