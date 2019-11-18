Warning: Contains graphic and sexual content.

The man accused of Grace Millane's murder won't take the stand and give evidence in his own defence, the High Court has heard.

The case, which is being heard in the High Court at Auckland, is now in its third week.

Crown prosecutors allege that on the night of December 1 last year - the eve of Millane's 22nd birthday - the accused strangled the British backpacker to death in his CityLife hotel apartment in downtown Auckland.

The accused's lawyer, Ian Brookie, told the court this morning: "The defendant elects not to give evidence but as may be apparent now he elects to call evidence."





'Blame and shame'

10.35am

One of the accused's defence team, Ron Mansfield, gave the jury an opening statement today where he talked about "blame and shame".

"Blame and shame are two concepts we learn about very early on in our childhood … it's ingrained within our society and community," he said.

Mansfield told the jury it was used as weapons by the extreme religious, political and moral conservatives in our society "to keep us within their definition of normal".

"I say their definition, because normal is a very subjective term. What is normal?"

But, he said, in the modern Western world people are more prepared to discuss things openly.

"People are far more prepared to not live within those religious, political or moral confines that were imposed on older generation such as mine or perhaps yours."

He said this extended to people's consensual sexual lives.

"The justice system does involve concepts of blame and shame," Mansfield said. "The justice system is not interested in the political, religious, social, moral normal ... It's interested in the law - lawful conduct or unlawful conduct.

"When it comes to a courtroom we are interested in whether someone has committed criminal wrong. Simply stripped away, whether their conduct is unlawful … whether it's a crime."

The accused's defence team of Claire Farquhar, Ian Brookie and Ron Mansfield. Photo / Michael Craig

Mansfield said: "In this trial, if we're not careful, our own religious, political, social or moral views can distract you."

The well-known lawyer said he was interested in the concept of normal.

"I suppose in this trial whether sex was normal or kinky?

"When it comes to sexuality or sex, don't we all now accept that there is no normal? That, within the confines of consent, people should be free to be who they are ... and be intimate with each other as they chose to be intimate with each other."

Mansfield said whether the jury or others condoned certain sexual practices was irrelevant.

The accused, Mansfield continued, was "playing out his life through Tinder" where he would misrepresent his position or career which he had a tendency to continue after he met women.

"He was so insecure as to think that portraying himself in that way that women were more likely to meet up with him and engage in a relationship," Mansfield said.

He told the court this could be a "reflection of the Instagram age" where people present themselves in the best possible way even if it is a fabrication.

"In this trial, like it or not, we have no choice but to confront what happened in [the accused's] bedroom at the CityLife that night. Because that is where we know Ms Millane died. And we are here to investigate how Ms Millane died."

What to expect from the defence

The accused's chief defence lawyer Ian Brookie makes an argument for his client. Photo / Michael Craig

After hearing evidence from 30 witnesses, the jury for the man accused of murdering Grace Millane will today learn what the defence has to say.

Brookie, the accused killer's chief of defence, has made hints he will call an expert pathology witness.

But he has otherwise kept his list of potential witnesses close to his chest as the trial enters its third week in the High Court at Auckland.

The court did not sit yesterday.

Auckland's Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey and his team of prosecutors allege that on the night of December 1 last year the accused murdered Millane in his CityLife central city apartment.

Their list of witnesses, read at the start of the trial, included Millane's father David, her best friend Ameena Ashcroft, and several forensic experts, doctors and police officers.

On Friday, Justice Simon Moore heard legal arguments between the Crown and defence - the details of which cannot be reported by media.

The alleged killer has admitted putting the British backpacker's body into a suitcase and dumping it in a shallow grave amongst some bush in Auckland's Waitākere Ranges.