Santa Claus wants e-scooters banned from the footpath at the Christmas lights display on Ponsonby's Franklin Rd.

Well-known local identity and regular Santa, Hamish Keith, said Franklin Rd was packed with families and young kids soaking up the Christmas spirit, saying it was no place for electric scooters.

"I can see people doubling up on scooters to have a look at Christmas lights and ploughing down the footpath. It will be unsafe for everybody," he said.

Keith wants to see e-scooters moved to new cycle lanes, which are part of the recently opened $22 million upgrade of one of Auckland's most famous streets that features 100-year-old London plane trees and Victorian villas.

However, he understands it is not possible because e-scooters are not allowed to use bike lanes.

Keith said the cycle lane rule is a pity because the new footpaths are wider and safer. His message to people on e-scooters is "please don't use scooters on the footpath amongst crowds of kids".

He has tweeted Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Auckland Transport asking for help to move e-scooters to the cycle lanes.

AT spokesman Mark Hannan said his understanding is e-scooters can be used on cycle paths which are not on the road. That would apply on Franklin Rd where the cycle path is separate from the road, he said.

The NZ Transport Agency regulation for e-scooters states e-scooters can be used on the footpath or on the road, "except in designated cycle lanes that are part of the road (which were designed for the sole use of cyclists)".

I wonder how Franklin Road Christmas light crowds and eScooters are going to clash@AklTransport any chance of a temporary ban of them on the footpaths and diversion to cycle paths — Hamish Keith (@hamish_keith) November 15, 2019

Every year Franklin Rd residents light up their houses from December 1 until Boxing Day. A different home is chosen each year to be the first to light up.

Last year, the Topp Twins Dame Lynda and Dame Jools flicked the switch. The celebrity "light turner-on" is a closely guarded secret until Auckland's most festive street unveils its dazzling displays.

More than 150,000 people a year attend the light show, which runs until 11pm each night.