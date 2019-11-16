The emergency rescues of two trampers in the North Island yesterday has prompted police to caution trampers about safety ahead of summer.

One tramper was rescued from deep within the Kaimanawa Forest Park and another from Mount Tauhara, east of Taupo within 45 minutes of each other.

In both cases, the trampers had got lost and light was fading as night approached but the pair were both rescued by the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

And with summer right around the corner, Sergeant Shane McNally from Taupo Police warned people to be properly prepared.

"Taupo Police would like [to] remind people to be prepared and notify people of their plans.

"As more people take to our mountain and bush tracks this season the best way to do this is through proper preparation.

"Whether it's a multi-day tramp or a day walk, remember to plan your trip, prepare for all conditions, properly equip yourself, tell someone about it and most importantly - stick to your plans."

Important tips to remember

• Plan your trip: seek local advice and knowledge if you are unfamiliar with terrain and conditions, and thoroughly plan your route before heading out.

• Tell someone where you are going, and let them know when to raise the alarm if you don't return.

• Beware of the weather: our weather is very unpredictable and can deteriorate quickly. Check the forecast and expect weather changes.

• Know your limits: don't push your physical limits and experience in unfamiliar or dangerous terrain.

• Take the right supplies and equipment: make sure you have the right clothing for the conditions, and emergency rations for the worst case scenario. Take appropriate means of communication.

• Think: if you get into trouble, can you call for help? Who knows where you are? Do you have the clothing, food and equipment to stay safe until help arrives?