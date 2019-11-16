Two trampers who had to be rescued from the central North Island have prompted a police warning.

Taupo police public safety team supervisor Sergeant Shane McNally said one person needed rescuing from within the Kaimanawa Forest Park and the other off Mount Tauhara, east of Taupo.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Taupo police to rescue both people within 45 minutes of each other.

In both cases, they got lost and night was approaching, McNally said.

McNally wanted to remind people to be prepared and notify people on their plans, especially as the weather improves heading into summer.

"As more people take to our mountain and bush tracks this season the best way to do this is through proper preparation," he said.

"Whether it's a multi-day tramp or a day walk, remember to plan your trip, prepare for all conditions, properly equip yourself, tell someone about it and most importantly - stick to your plans."

Tips for staying safe:

Plan your trip: seek local advice and knowledge if you are unfamiliar with terrain and conditions, and thoroughly plan your route before heading out.

Tell someone where you are going, and let them know when to raise the alarm if you don't return.

Beware of the weather: our weather is very unpredictable and can deteriorate quickly.

Check the forecast and expect weather changes.

Know your limits: don't push your physical limits and experience in unfamiliar or dangerous terrain.

Take the right supplies and equipment: make sure you have the right clothing for the conditions, and emergency rations for the worst-case scenario.

Take appropriate means of communication.

Think: if you get into trouble, can you call for help? Who knows where you are? Do you have the clothing, food and equipment to stay safe until help arrives?

More information about staying safe in the great outdoors can be found at the Mountain Safety Council website - mountainsafety.org.nz or adventuresmart.org.nz.