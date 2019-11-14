Police searching for missing woman Kate Bush have today located a body at Lake Pupuke, in Auckland.

While the formal identification process is not yet finished, the body is believed to be that of the missing Hillcrest woman.

The 25-year-old was reported missing on Monday.

Police, along with the national dive squad, have been searching the North Shore lake since.

At this stage, police are not treating her death as suspicious, a spokesperson said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.