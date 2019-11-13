Several Aucklanders got lucky in last night's Lotto draw, with two pocketing half a million dollars from last night's First Division draw, and another winning Strike Four.

Lotto said the winning tickets were sold at Onehunga Mall Superette and New World Botany in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.



Strike Four was won by a player from Auckland, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Three Kings in Auckland.

Lotto advises anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores to check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet or online.