A 29-year-old man was arrested this evening in relation to a shooting in Invercargill at the weekend.

The man was arrested shortly before 7pm this evening, after a brief pursuit, Inspector Jon Bisset, Acting Area Commander Southland said.

The police officer was knocked down by the fleeing vehicle, with the impact of the collision dislodging the officer's police issued firearm, Bisset said.

"A member of the public observed the firearm on the footpath and secured it for Police," he said.

"We would like to thank that member of the public for their assistance."

The officer suffered only minor injuries.

The offender's car also struck another car, belonging to a member of the public. The occupant of the car was uninjured, but their car suffered minor damage, Bisset said.

"Police acknowledge that this incident has been unsettling for the local community and we would like to thank residents for their cooperation and support as we worked to apprehend this offender."

The man arrested will appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow morning, charged with attempted murder.

Enquiries into the firearms incident are ongoing and further charges may be laid.

The victim injured in Saturday's shooting remains in Southland Hospital in a serious but stable condition, Bisset said.