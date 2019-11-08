It started as a little nagging pain. It turned out to be an incurable brain tumour.

New Zealand actor and competitive arm wrestler Jason "Levi" Holley is living his worst nightmare as he begins selling all his possessions in a last-ditch bid for survival by seeking further treatment for his brain cancer in Australia.

The Auckland man, 44, was previously a fitness fanatic in great shape before the tumour started manifesting.

He was reportedly dismissed by numerous health professionals before the cancer was finally diagnosed.

A CT scan revealed an inoperable brain tumour the size of an apricot in the middle of his brain.

In a video posted to social media, Holley pleads to family and friends for help, saying he is "only getting $300 a week on the sickness benefit".

That money is not enough to pay for the treatment that might give him a chance of survival.

"I'm going to try to sell everything I've got to give myself the best chance at life," he said.

"Levi Holley is a loving friend, family member and coach to many people," his best friend Hannah wrote in a givealittle page to raise funds for his treatment.

"Levi is a coach, sports massage therapist, actor, voiceover artist and even a competitive armwrestler. Now he's man whose sole purpose is to survive.

Lots of people have asked how I found out about the tumour. I’ve taken no pain relief this morning so I can speak relatively clearly and communicate things better. Thank you for all the love. ❤️ Lead with love. Each day is a gift. Posted by Levi Holley on Thursday, 3 October 2019

"Over the years he has given his time and skills away freely. Volunteering as a coach and trainer from the early age of 18. A regular at charity events, fundraising for a number of organizations and more recently sponsoring amateur athletes who are self funded representing New Zealand. Even in disguise he is doing his best to help others. Levi wears his Batman costume to charity events and children's birthdays making children's wishes come true," she wrote.

"For years he has opened his home up to coach both individuals and teams asking nothing in return. Now it's time for us to come together and help this amazing man out.

"New Zealand's medical profession is highly regarded but lacks in advanced treatment. Levi is starting both chemotherapy and radiation in the coming weeks but we are looking outside of New Zealand for more options."

Holley's best chance of survival is across the Tasman, in Australia.

"Australia has an advanced device called a 'Gamma Knife' that can treat brain tumours that isn't available in New Zealand. There are also treatments available in America, Canada and Europe that are a possibility. No procedure is off the table," his friend wrote.

The Auckland man is selling all his possessions in a last-ditch attempt for survival. Photo / Givealittle

To afford treatment, the New Zealander is selling his car and all his other possessions, including his prized Batman costume. Still, he needs help.

• If you'd like to donate to Holley's treatment funds, you can do so via gofundme or givealittle.