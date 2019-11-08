Up to 50 firefighters are battling a fire at a commercial building in South Auckland tonight.

The fire at the building on Station Rd in Otahuhu is well-involved across about a third of the building, thought to be a tyre repair business, Fire and Emergency's Colin Underdown said.

Nobody was believed to be in the building, and firefighters were working to protect neighbouring buildings, he said.

The alarm was raised at 10pm, when emergency services were told smoke had been seen in the area. It was not yet known how the fire started, Underdown said.

A police spokeswoman said officers had put in traffic control at the scene, to avoid any issues at the end of the U2 concert, taking place at Mt Smart Stadium 5km away.

"We'd advise people to stay away from the area of the fire."