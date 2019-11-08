Letter of the week: Alison Laurio, Virginia, USA

I am a "Baby Boomer". A "Boomer". And I recognise my generation dropped the ball on many things. But we also promoted and helped usher in a whole lot of positives.

Women have rights; We can wear — or not wear — what we want and it's okay if

our knees show at school; Birth control pills; Recognising there is an environment ("Silent Spring" opened eyes); Protesting against a government when it lies (Vietnam); Demanding an end to war (also Vietnam); Marching for what we believe in (we stood with the civil rights leaders who showed us the way to protest); Rock 'n roll, making music important every day, not just on weekends; Dance the way you feel like moving and insisting no, Elvis is not being dirty when he shakes his hips.

Every generation does some wonderful things and screws up royally on some others.

Many in my Boomer generation became teachers who helped children see and learn about the wider world, helped create some of the scientific and medical innovations you enjoy today.

So please don't insult us, especially through use of the technology we had a hand in creating. Try to remember that you have yet to see the overall impact your generation will have.

While I hope yours will prove better, I will continue to celebrate all the good done by mine.

Sentinel Beach

Bernard Orsman has brought us up to date (Weekend Herald, November 2) about one of the most ridiculous building projects I can recall in Auckland.

The situation is summed up perfectly by Herne Bay resident Warren MacKenzie's quote: "I used to admire the guy but I think what he is doing is very selfish and dangerous."

I too, have admired Rod Duke for many years for how he turned around a tired old company into one of the largest retailers in New Zealand. My wife and I have spent thousands of dollars in his stores and obtained good bargains.

But when he embarked on this project we thought "no more". I wonder what Duke's staff think of his lavish extravagance.

We visited Sentinel Beach, a beautiful quiet sanctuary, for many years up until four years ago when we moved out of central Auckland, often accompanied by our grandchildren. What a pity the beach is about to be wrecked by helicopter landings and take offs.

Pictures of the boat shed in Orsman's story are interesting. Where is the ramp from the shed to the water that used to be attached? No ramp, no access to the water from the shed, so why is it still referred to as a "boat shed"?

John Mead, Waiheke Island.



Cancer discovery

I do not understand why Professor Ian Reid and his colleagues believe they have discovered that zoledronate has some anti-cancer properties (Weekend Herald, November 2).

I was prescribed Aredia (the brand name for a less potent form of zoledronate) in about 1999/2000 after treatment for multiple myeloma (cancer of the blood plasma). The haematologist said it would harden my bones and "it has a mild anti-myeloma effect".

My myeloma returned about 18 months ago but I'm now back in complete remission after being treated with Valcade. I'm also back on a version of zoledronate called Pamridronate.

David Nicholson, Wellington.



Going postal

I went to three New Zealand Post shops to buy Christmas stamps. I wanted to buy books: 10 international $3.30, price $29.70. Also, 10 international $2.60, price $23.40.

Two NZ Post shops did not have these stamp booklets in stock. One shop in the city only stocked the booklet, priced $29.70.

Knowing that November 29 is the last day to send Christmas mail by international post, surely each NZ Post shop should have all stamps in stock?

Warren Johns, Remuera.



Absolutely crackers

I require a fire permit for the current fire season for a controlled fire and public liability insurance if it gets out of control, but I can freely send burning missiles into neighbouring property and public land.

I receive a noise abatement notice from the council when my dog barks during the day but I can exceed noise decibel levels over neighbouring properties all hours of the week.

My dog, distressed by random fireworks, runs away and is hit by a car, I lose my dog and have to pay for the damage to the car.

Where is the logic?

M Dodd, Tauranga.



Cage follies

We must hope that the amendment to the Local Bodies Act which confines CCOs to administering the decisions taken by elected councillors soon comes into effect to end the ill-conceived projects that have been inflicted on the city recently.

Cycleways are a great idea but they need to be effective. A grand path which links the Ferry Building with a bus stop at the end of Quay St attracts few customers.

The latest project - to separate it from other traffic with a fence along its length - forming another barrier between citizens and their port area will not add to its attraction or usage. Cycle paths should connect and take users to desired destinations if they are to be effective.

Our mayor should halt such follies immediately.

J Billingsley, Parnell.



Safety for all

"How do you create a city that genuinely favours pedestrians?" is a question from Simon Wilson (Weekend Herald, October 19).

I consider that very relevant but he has forgotten the majority of the Auckland population, who need to drive cars for a number of many and valid reasons. We need to consider their needs as well. We need to create a city that can take care of both.

The number one priority is that we need safety for all. To do this, we need to first put in the infrastructure, and light rail is definitely not the answer.

The biggest cities have undergrounds that they have been building for years. When I lived in London, if I needed to get somewhere fast I could walk to the nearest convenient underground but, when I had time, I could take one of the many convenient buses and enjoy the beauty of London city.

We need much improved infrastructure - easy access to fast rail and easy access to buses. Forget about light rail. What Auckland needs is a fast rail transport around the city and environs with easy access. This has already started. Apparently the rail to the airport can be continued without too much trouble.

Jimmi Farry, Grey Lynn.



A quick word

One can analyse it and dissect it to the nth degree but, the fact is, the best teams in all sports occasionally lose. We should do so gracefully. John Clements, Orewa.

Drop the pre-match theatrics and get on with the b***** game. CC McDowall, Rotorua.

Those English players who did not want their silver medals should give them away to charities to be auctioned off (should they be replaced with dummies?). Alan Eustace, Pakuranga.

To those talking about recession and downturn in business confidence: Keep going on about it guys, and you will get what we don't need. Bob Wichman, Botany.

Why are the climate change people not raging against the pollution created by fireworks? Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

The Government needs to take the responsible and sensible lead of putting the safety of people, animals and property first and ban the sale of private fireworks. Isaac Broome, Pukekohe.

Has anyone calculated the cost to the economy of the sleep deprivation caused by Guy Fawkes "week"? Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

Without China and India on board the global initiative to reduce gas emissions means about a third of the world's people are not cooperating. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Many people can't think past "drugs are bad, don't take them or we'll lock you up". Well, how's that been working out for the past 50 years? Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

There was a time when insanity was inherited from your parents. Nowadays it is inherited from your children. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Social media companies that allow baby photos to be hijacked for anti-vaccination propaganda are abhorrent. Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

In Belgium, where I've recently been, kids have to be vaccinated before they can start school. Dave Spiers, Henderson.

Maggie Barry has thrown the towel in or, in her case, taken permanent garden leave. Ben Walker, Hamilton.

I departed a bus on Lower Albert St to be confronted by a Lime scooter with two adults on it bearing down on me. I am 72 and do not want to be on the wrong side of the grass yet. Margaret Chester, Milford.