A man has been arrested and charged over a fake bomb threat that shut down flights at Auckland Airport last month.

The October 14 threat caused chaos at Auckland Airport, briefly grounding flights and shutting down roads after someone claimed there was a bomb at a facility on Geoffrey Roberts Rd.

Buildings in the area were evacuated and specialists groups - including military and aviation security personnel - attended before it was determined the threat was a hoax.

READ MORE

• Auckland Airport bomb scare briefly forces flight suspension

Advertisement

Inspector Joe Hunter of the Counties Manukau Police said a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged with threatening to harm people and property.

He appeared in the Manukau District Court today and is due to reappear on November 28.

"During the initial investigation, police established the threat was not a legitimate one," Hunter said.

"Police have since been investigating the culprit allegedly responsible for the threat."

Hunter said police took such threats very seriously.

"These types of false threats take up a significant amount of police and other emergency services resources and cause widespread disruption for members of the public, who are just trying to go about their day-to-day business.

"We want to send a message that anyone who makes false threats can expect to be prosecuted and held to account."

As the matter is now before the Court, police were not in a position to comment further, Hunter said.