A man has suffered moderate injuries after getting trapped under a hoist in Napier.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Ford Rd in Onekawa at 10.50am on Thursday.

Firefighters and police both attended the scene within five minutes but the man was free by the time they arrived. He'd suffered moderate injuries and was treated by parademics at the scene.

A hoist is a device used for lifting or lowering a load.