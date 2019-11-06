One person is suffering with burns after an explosion in Lyttelton, Christchurch.

A St John spokesperson confirmed that a person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

The explosion was reportedly electrical, involving live wires, however this has not been confirmed.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person has suffered injuries and police were still on the scene.

Police were notified of the incident on Cashin Quay, Lyttelton, before 3.30pm.

WorkSafe has been advised of the incident, a police spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman said two fire trucks went to the scene to assist St John, but have since left.

