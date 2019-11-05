In this week's podcast:

XR — otherwise known as Extinction Rebellion. We examine their history and, more importantly, their ambition. Are they just a Green subset or something more dangerous?

Impeachment — a beginners analysis of "high crimes and misdemeanours". On what grounds can a US president be thrown out of office? Not as straightforward as you might think.

Michael Bassett rates the Labour-NZ First coalition after two years at the helm. Is his critique more generous than 12 months ago? And should Judith Collins make her run?

Mrs Producer, as usual, joins in with your feedback.

