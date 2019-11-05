After a week of outstanding weather for much of the country with temperatures reaching the mid-30s in some areas, a wet weekend is on the horizon.

MetService says a trough will move over the country late Saturday and Sunday after strong north to northwest winds hit on Friday.

However, in the meantime, temperatures were set to remain warm throughout much of the country - especially in the east of the North Island.

READ MORE:

• Weekend weather: Temperatures soar across the country

• Temperatures continue to soar after near-record-breaking weekend

• Weather: Hot temperatures and a fine weekend ahead for many

• Weather: Temperatures still warmer than average for most

Advertisement

"In the east of the North Island, we're looking at temperatures in the high 20s again today and tomorrow," MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

"It's going to be a couple of days of fine weather, today and tomorrow, apart from some areas of morning cloud but predominantly fine."

Wairoa, in Hawke's Bay, was tipped to be one of the warmest spots in the country today, reaching the high 20s.

The country has basked in the sun for the past week but all will change this weekend. Photo / File

In the west of the South Island, it's raining in Westland in Buller with areas of Canterbury also tipped for periods of light rain.

Meanwhile, there was a worsening trend for the weather as the nation heads into the weekend, Glassey said.

"Cloud will start to increase as we head into the weekend and we've got a couple of fronts moving over," he said.

Rain was tipped to fall for much of the country throughout the weekend, with eastern areas of both islands not as badly affected.

The change in weather is forecast as concertgoers prepare for two U2 concerts at Auckland's Smart Stadium this weekend.

Advertisement

And while it would pay to be prepared for bad weather, planning your route to the concert is all as important.

Auckland Transport reports free travel on some trains and special event buses was included with concert tickets.

Your Wednesday weather outlook:

Whangārei:

Fine, apart from evening cloud. Northeast breezes. High 25C, Low 15C.

Auckland: Fine. Northeast breezes. 23C, 15C.

Tauranga: Fine. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes. 23C, 14C.

Wellington: Mostly cloudy, with possible morning drizzle in the north. Northerlies. 17C, 13C.

Christchurch: A few spots of rain, clearing by evening. Southerlies, turning easterly late this morning. 16C, 10C.

Queenstown: Cloudy periods. Light winds. 19C, 8C.

Dunedin: Mostly cloudy. Chance spot of rain early morning. Northeasterlies developing this morning. 14C, 10C.

Invercargill: Areas of early fog, clearing to fine. Light winds. 17C, 7C.