A prisoner has died at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland today.

Police were called to the incident at the prison on Lauder Rd at 11.38am, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the ambulance service was called to Lauder Rd in Mt Eden at 11.35am.

Three units responded to the call. She referred all other enquiries to the police.

Corrections confirmed a prisoner had died and police had been notified.

The death was not being treated as suspicious and had been referred to the Coroner, a statement from Corrections said.

"All deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death. For all deaths in custody, there is also an investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate.

"As the death remains subject to investigation, and the Coroner is yet to determine the cause, we are limited in the amount of detail that we are able to provide."