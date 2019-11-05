A business owner who had a car stolen by a woman who snatched the keys from the office, sticking them down her pants, wants it returned in once piece.

On Tuesday last week around 11am, a woman entered the office of Scotties Car Rentals in Eden Terrace before noticing the keys unattended.

Captured on CCTV, the woman could be seen casing the office before stuffing car keys down her pants before making off with a Toyota Corolla.

READ MORE:

• Thousands of bicycles stolen every year, very few offenders caught

• ATM ripped out, stolen from Canterbury town post shop

• Gone in 40 minutes: Porsche, Lancer and track car stolen in New Lynn heist

• Pinched: Surf lifesaving club ute stolen

Keith Scott, the owner of the New North Rd business, just wants the stolen blue Corolla returned - it's estimated value is between $12,000 and $15,000.

Advertisement

"You could say they've had a good week with the car, now it's time to bring it back," he told the Herald.

"For a small company, it's a big loss ... we've got to be more careful and we've got to try to make judgment calls on people, which is sad."

Do you know this person? Photo / Supplied

The incident was reported to police but Scott had not been informed of any updates in regards to the stolen vehicle.

The keys were sitting on a desk in the office which sat towards the back of the premises which was laid out like a car yard.

When asked if it was normal practice for the keys to be left out in the open, Scott said his wife had quickly ducked away to the toilet.

She yelled out to the woman (the thief), telling her she wouldn't be long before assistance could be provided.

However, before Scott's wife exited the bathroom or before any other staff member assisted, the woman snatched the keys and put them down her pants.

Scott's jaw hit the ground when he saw the CCTV footage.

Advertisement

"I've not seen anything as brazen as that, we were just left gobsmacked and when the cops came up they were equally gobsmacked," he said last week.

"They wanted a copy [of the footage] immediately ... we had staff there working but it was so brazen, there's just no fear.

"She's taken the keys, put them down her pants and then went out and stole the car with an accomplice who was outside."

The woman putting the keys down her pants. Photo / Supplied

The woman calmly left the office before taking the vehicle. Photo / Supplied

Police were contacted for comment today, however, did not provide a response before the article was published.

Last week, a police spokesperson said a number of inquiries to locate the vehicle were underway, including reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone in the area around 11am last Tuesday was asked to contact police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Elsewhere, two men were charged by police after stealing four cars from a New Lynn dealership in August.

In scenes reminiscent of a Hollywood movie, thieves smashed their way into the dealership and stole the cars worth a collective $300,000.

A 2015 Porsche GT3, a Nissan 180SX track car, a 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V and a 2007 Honda Civic Type-R were all taken.

However, earlier this month the Herald revealed all four vehicles involved had since been recovered by police.