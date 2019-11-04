A crash on the Southern Motorway is causing some delays heading into the city late this morning.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a crash just before the Khyber Pass off-ramp.

Up to three northbound lanes of the motorway were blocked for some time as a result.

A member of the public told the Herald the crash involved at least two vehicles - one which appeared to have T-boned another.

A truck was also said to have been caught up in the crash. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

The crash blocked off multiple northbound lanes on the Southern Motorway, near the Khyber Pass off-ramp, just before 10.20am. Photo / Supplied

Footage at the scene show long queues building behind the crash. At one point, delays backed up towards Ellerslie. The crash was cleared by about 11am.

The NZ Transport Agency said, however, motorists could still expect delays as congestion eases.

FINAL UPDATE 11AM

Meanwhile, a quad bike rider has been seriously injured in a crash north of Auckland this morning.

Police said they were called to a private property in Wellsford after reports of an incident where a quad bike had rolled.

St John confirmed they had been called to the area about 10.14am and treated a person in a critical condition.

A spokeswoman confirmed: "We have sent multiple units including one ambulance, a prime doctor, a first response unit, a rapid response unit and one helicopter from Whāngārei".

The rider is being taken to Auckland City Hospital's emergency department for treatment.