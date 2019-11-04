Napier mayor Kirsten Wise and her councillors have been sworn in at Mission Estate in front of a vocal crowd.

The meeting on Monday evening drew 130 residents, with much clapping and cheering as each councillor took their oath.

Wise took the opportunity to thank everyone who voted in the election.

Wayne Jack and Kirsten Wise at the swearing in ceremony. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

"A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to vote, pushing our voter turnout to over 50 per cent, higher than it has been in the previous three elections.

"I am very excited about the three years ahead of us.

"With five new councillors, an even number of men and women and a diverse range of skills, knowledge and experience, I am looking forward to working with you to represent our community," she told the incoming councillors.

Council chief executive Wayne Jack also took the time to acknowledge the voters of Napier, congratulating the city on having a turnout of over 50 per cent.

"There are a number of challenges and opportunities for the council to work on, such as the central government's three water reforms, and the opportunity to take a regional wide approach to manage this challenge."

He said the city continued to progress, and staff were looking forward to working with the new councillors.

All Napier City Councillors are sworn in for a new term. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

After the swearing in ceremony, the council held a short meeting, giving councillors a brief overview of legislation relating to them and setting the first ordinary meeting of the council.

The meeting was also an opportunity to confirm third term councillor Annette Brosnan as the deputy mayor, after her endorsement by Wise, announced on October 23.

Fifth term councillor Maxine Boag took the opportunity to speak to the endorsement.

She said over the past two terms, Brosnan had proven herself to be articulate, skilled and hard-working.

The first ordinary meeting of council will be held on Tuesday, November 19 at 1pm.