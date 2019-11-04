One of three teenagers charged over a vicious attack on a 90-year-old grandmother in her Levin house is sporting facial injuries dished out by "vigilantes", a court has heard.

The pensioner was attacked in her Bath St home on Saturday afternoon after letting in two females who knocked on her door and asked to use the bathroom.

It's alleged she was struck on the head and kicked after falling to the ground. After the assailants left, she crawled to a phone and raised the alarm.

Police arrested three people yesterday in connection with the attack.

Court documents allege the three young suspects took a handbag, camera and $40 cash from the victim's home.

Three teenagers appeared in Levin Youth Court this afternoon. All have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Judge Jill Moss granted media permission to report the court proceedings, subject to usual Youth Court suppression rules.

A 15-year-old who was supported by her mother blinked and looked around during her appearance. She had a facial injury, which her lawyer Peter Foster said had been inflicted by "vigilantes" sometime after the Bath St attack.

Footage of the vigilante incident was circulating on social media, Foster said.

The court heard the teenager had run away several times. She had done so again and was hitchhiking to Levin prior to the incident on Saturday.

She had been out of school for a year because of behavioural issues but was due to start back shortly.



Judge Jill Moss told the girl, "You've given yourself a really nasty fright".

The judge granted the girl bail with strict curfew conditions and under the supervision of her mother at a Lower North Island home.

She was not to use a cellphone or the internet, including social media. She was also ordered not to contact her co-defendants.

The second defendant is aged 14 and was supported by a large whanau group.

The court heard she was living in emergency motel accommodation with family.

Her lawyer told the court his client had less involvement in the alleged incident, and had only been the lookout.

The court heard she had been involved in previous incidents of bullying and fights. Judge Moss described it as "a growing nasty pattern".

She was granted bail to stay at a motel, with the same conditions as the first defendant.

The third defendant, aged 15, stood wringing her hands. She was supported by her father, who gave an impassioned address to the judge. The man said he was a reformed recidivist offender and described the instability of his family's background and the defendant's estrangement from her mother.

"I take responsibility for my own actions."

The father said his life during his young years had been full of "ignorance and arrogance".

He'd been out of the justice system now for three and a half years, which was the longest period in his life.

"I'm a changed man, but actions speak louder than words."

He said his daughter had been expelled from school and out of class for about a year.

The father said it was the defendant's sister who took the girls to the police station yesterday.

Judge Moss granted the girl bail, ordering her to reside at her father's address with the same conditions.

The trio will reappear later this month.