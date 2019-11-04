The spring heatwave that almost broke record temperatures over the weekend has continued with sunny, hot weather across the country today.

Kawerau's been crowned the hottest place in the country for the second day running, with today's 33C temperature only slightly cooler than yesterday's sizzling 34.5C.

Many areas were pushing 30C today, with Cooptown, in Banks Peninsula, Keri Keri, Whitianga and Hurunui all reaching above 29C.

MetService meteorologist Claire Nickson said it's been another warm day.

"Overall across the country, its sunny almost everywhere," she said.

Monday's emojicast:



🌤

🌤

🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤🌤

🌤☀️☀️☀️

☀️🌤☀️

🌤☀️

🌤



🌤☀️

☁️☀️

☁️🌤☀️ ☁️

🌧🌤

🌤☀️🌤

🌤🌤🌤

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 3, 2019

Auckland was cooler than further north, with recorded temperatures of 21C on the Harbour Bridge and 20.6C at Auckland Airport.

Wellington city's 18.6C was considerably chillier than in Lower Hutt, where it reached 23.5C.

The Garden City was still baking today, hitting 27.6C in Christchurch, compared to yesterday's temperature of 31.5C.

Millers Flat was the hottest place in Otago today, where the temperature soared to 28.3C, with a balmy 24.5 recorded in Dunedin.

It looks like the sunshine's here to stay, Nickson said.

"Generally its expected to be a warm week this week, particularly for the North Island, however it won't look quite as hot as it was this weekend."

Temperatures are expected to hit early to mid-20s in the North Island, with the maximum temperature not falling bellow 24C in Gisborne and 21C in Auckland.

Napier and Hastings are expected get as hot as 29C tomorrow.

A cold front is set to creep into the South Island tomorrow, spreading to the top of the South Island on Wednesday, causing a dip in temperatures.

Tomorrow brings an expected high of 24C, with a cooler 17C on Wednesday, before jumping back above 21C from Thursday onwards.