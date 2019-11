Three helicopters are using monsoon buckets to fight a vegetation fire near Cromwell this afternoon.

The fire is at Cornish Point, on the true right of Lake Dunstan, across the lake from the Old Cromwell Heritage Precinct.

A witness at the scene said flames and smoke could be seen from the Cromwell lookout on State Highway 8.

Three helicopters are fighting the blaze - flames and smoke could be seen from the Cromwell lookout on State Highway 8. Photo / Gabby Palmer

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no other information was available at this stage.