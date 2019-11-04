The Levin community feels "disgusted" and "concerned" after the bashing of a 90-year-old woman in her home, in an alleged daylight robbery attempt.

The elderly woman was the victim of the attack on Saturday afternoon. She is in a stable condition in Palmerston North Hospital.

Three young women, aged 14, 15 and 15, are expected to appear in Levin Youth Court this afternoon, charged with aggravated robbery.

On Monday morning, crime scene investigators were walking around the footpath of the home on a busy corner near the town centre and taking notes.

Police emergency tape surrounded one side of the property.

People passing on their morning walk stopped to look at the house and shook their head. One said it was "disgusting what happened".

Police tape outside the 90-year-old woman's home in Levin. Photo / Emme McKay

Dan Geraghty, from Age Concern Horowhenua, said he felt disgust and concern for the victim and her family.

He said Neighbourhood Support was going around and assuring people nearby today.

Geraghty said over the past four years he had worked in his role; the number of elder abuse referrals had doubled.

"That doesn't mean the number of abuse cases is increasing, it means the awareness is increasing ... the number of people asking us to do welfare checks."

From July 2018 to June 2019, there had been 82 referrals in Horowhenua and abuse was identified in just over half of the cases.

Geraghty said there was lots of support for elderly in the town and the incident would help to "bring the community together".

He said if any elderly were concerned after the attack, they should talk to someone about it.

"It's about communication, it's about people talking to people and face-to-face contact."

Gisborne-based Sam Virtue told the Herald yesterday her grandmother was viciously attacked.

"There was a knock at the door, so she answered it," Virtue said.

One of the two women at the door claimed she badly needed to use the toilet, so the 90-year-old woman obliged and let the pair into her Bath St home, she said.

But while her back was turned the elderly woman was struck over the head with an object before more blows followed, she said.

The beating included being kicked while she was on the floor, she said.

She had to crawl to a phone to dial 111, she said.

"She nearly died," Virtue said.

"She's a teeny little old lady, how could someone do that?"