Elderly Levin residents are being urged not to open their door to strangers after a 90-year-old was attacked in her home.

Police said on Sunday the elderly woman was in hospital with serious injuries.

Three teenage girls have been arrested in relation to the assault on Saturday afternoon.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery and are due to appear in the Youth Court in Levin today.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Home invasion: Elderly woman attacked in her Levin home by two young women

• Pair arrested after 90-year-old woman bashed during Levin home invasion

• Three young women arrested after vicious assault on 90yo in her Levin home

• 30 people evacuated after chemical reaction in Levin's public pool

One neighbour, describing himself as a distant relative, said some people had knocked on the woman's door and asked to use the toilet before the attack took place.

Horowhenua Grey Power president Terry Hemmingsen said elderly people in Levin had increasingly been reporting that people had been knocking on their doors, sometimes late at night.

The incidents had left many feeling harassed and tormented but they hadn't been reporting them to police, he said.

"It's important [older people] tell the police what's going on so the police can be a wee bit more proactive."

As a safety measure elderly Levin residents should not open their door to strangers, he said. "Be more cautious ... don't let anybody that you don't know inside."

Grey Power was talking to older people about home security and had brought in people from security companies to give advice, he said.

Neighbours of the Bath St woman spoken to by RNZ were shocked at the attack and could not believe such a thing could happen in the town, while comments on neighbourhood social media groups expressed anger.

Advertisement

Police said the woman's family were rallying around her and providing support.

Officers have been standing guard at the house behind a cordon that was expected to stay in place until later today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said at the weekend police were pleased to have been able to make swift arrests "to provide reassurance to the victim, her family and the wider community, who are understandably shaken by this incident".

- RNZ