A man is recovering in hospital after allegedly being attacked outside a supermarket north of Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Moenui Ave, in Orewa, about 9pm last night after reports of a person being assaulted.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene.

It is understood the man was injured outside the local Countdown supermarket.

A spokeswoman said the victim had suffered serious injuries and was initially taken to hospital in critical condition.

However, the man was now said to be a moderate condition, she said.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear and police are making inquiries.

A Countdown staff member said just before 8am that staff had only just been made aware of the incident.

