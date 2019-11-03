The 90-year-old Levin woman who was viciously attacked by two young woman in her own home is suffering from two brain bleeds.

Gisborne-based Sam Virtue told the Herald her grandmother is suffering from a brain bleed on each side of her head after she was assaulted yesterday evening.

She is being closely monitored at Palmerston North Hospital, but if her injuries get worse she may be taken to Wellington Hospital, she said.

Virtue said her father, the victim's son, said the pensioner "looks atrocious" after the attack.

Her grandmother told her she "wasn't feeling very well" when they spoke, and is resting a lot, she said.

The woman's family did not want the woman to be named.

The incident occurred yesterday evening at the woman's Bath St property when she let two teenage girls enter her home to use the bathroom.

But while her back was turned the elderly woman was struck over the head with an object before more blows followed, she said.

The beating included being kicked while she was on the floor, Virtue said.

She had to crawl to a phone to dial 111, she said.

"She nearly died."

Police investigating the home invasion and assault have since have arrested two young people.

Virtue says she doesn't think the pair will get in trouble because of their youth.

"To be honest, I feel like even though they've got them its not going to make a difference, because they're not going to get in trouble at all."

She said it was unfair that the teenagers will likely get name suppression.

The two young women will appear in the Levin Youth Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.

Further charges may be considered.

"Karma will get them one day," another family member said.

"If they can be that horrendously vicious at that age, they're never going to change."

Police at the scene of an assault on Bath St. Photo / Horowhenua Chronicle

Police are still seeking a third young person, whom they believe can help with their enquires.

"We are pleased to have been able to make swift arrests to provide reassurance

to the victim, her family and the wider community, who are understandably shaken by this incident.

"We are still asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with

Police."

Anyone with information can phone 105 and quote file number 191103/1009, or speak to police anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.