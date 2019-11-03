Police investigating a home invasion and serious assault on a 90-year-old Levin woman have arrested two young people.

The incident occurred yesterday evening at the woman's Bath St property, leaving the pensioner with serious injuries.

Police were called to the property about 4.40pm.

In a statement, police said they had arrested two young people in connection with the attack.

"A third person, who we believe can help with our enquiries, is still being sought," police said.

Manawatu area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said the two young people would be appearing in the Levin Youth Court tomorrow

charged with aggravated robbery.

Further charges may be considered.

"We are pleased to have been able to make swift arrests to provide reassurance

to the victim, her family and the wider community, who are understandably shaken by this incident.

"We are still asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with

Police."

Gisborne-based Sam Virtue told the Herald her grandmother was viciously attacked by two young women yesterday.

The family are appealing for information about what happened while they anxiously wait to find out whether the 90-year-old now has a brain bleed.

Both of the women's sons are at her bedside in hospital.

"There was a knock at the door, so she answered it," Virtue said.

One of the two women at the door claimed she badly needed to use the toilet, so the 90-year-old woman obliged and let the pair into her Bath St home, she said.

But while her back was turned the elderly woman was struck over the head with an object before more blows followed, she said.

The beating included being kicked while she was on the floor, she said.

She had to crawl to a phone to dial 111, she said.

"She's a teeny little old lady, how could someone do that?"

St John transported the woman to Palmerston North Hospital.

Virtue said her grandmother's purse was missing after the attack.

She is appealing for anybody who saw any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Virtue described the 90-year-old's home as being near Horowhenua College.

"She nearly died," Virtue said.

Anyone with information can phone 105 and quote file number 191103/1009, or speak

to police anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.