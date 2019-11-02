A 90-year-old woman has been bashed in her own home in Levin during a seemingly brazen daylight robbery attempt.

Gisborne-based Sam Virtue told the Herald her grandmother was viciously attacked by two young women yesterday.

The family are appealing for information about what happened while they anxiously wait to find out whether the 90-year-old now has a brain bleed.

Both of the women's sons are at her bedside in hospital.

"There was a knock at the door, so she answered it," Virtue said.

One of the two women claimed she badly needed to use the toilet, so the 90-year-old woman obliged, letting the pair into her Bath St home, she said.

But while her back was turned the elderly woman was struck over the head with an object before more blows followed, she said.

The beating included being kicked while she was on the floor, she said.

She had to crawl to a phone to dial 111, she said.

"She nearly died," Virtue said.

"She's a teeny little old lady, how could someone do that?"

Virtue said her grandmother's purse was missing after the attack.

She is appealing for anybody who saw any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Virtue described the 90-year-old's home as being near Horowhenua College.

Manawatu Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said police were asking for the public's help after an assault in Levin left the elderly woman with "serious injuries".

Police were called to a Bath St address about 4.40pm after two females reportedly entered the 90-year-old woman's home and assaulted her, he said.

"Items were also taken from the house," he said.

"The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and a scene examination is currently underway.

"Police are keen to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident or those involved."

Anyone with information should get in touch with police by calling 105 and quoting file number 191103/1009. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.