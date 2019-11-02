A west Auckland house has been gutted by fire this evening.

The blaze in Gordon Stanley Dr, Massey, was well under way at 6.15pm and took an extended effort by fire services to bring under control.

READ MORE:

• House gutted by fire in Ranui, West Auckland

• Eleven escape house fire in Henderson, West Auckland

• Neighbours say screams for help heard at fatal house fire in Māngere

• Five fire crews battle house blaze in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland

Firefighters arrived to find the top floor of the two-story home well-involved with fire.

Advertisement

Several fire trucks attended the blaze, and a specialist appliance from Auckland City was also called in.

A neighbour on Gordon Stanley Dr said he was "shocked and devastated for the family".

"We have never seen anything like this before. I have no idea what started it

Police, Vector Power and Auckland Operational Support Unit were also in attendance.

The fire is now out.