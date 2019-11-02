More than a dozen cars were ablaze at a mechanics in east Auckland this afternoon.

The fire at Import Vehicle Compliance & Repairs Ltd on Carbine Rd, Mount Wellington, began around 4pm today.

The fire sent plumes of smoke into the air. Photo / Casey Hunt

As of 4.15pm Fire and Emergency NZ had sent three fire trucks to the scene but the blaze was still raging at 4.45pm.

As of 5.15pm Fire and Emergency said the fire was under control.

Images of the fire show at least a dozen cars well involved in flames with thick smoke rising from the car yard.

A witness at Sylvia Park shopping centre nearby in Mt Wellington said they could see "black smoke billowing out from a building in the industrial precinct. Could see it from miles away".

The Carbine Rd mechanics is behind a service station.

Cars ablaze at Import Vehicle Compliance & Repairs on Carbine Rd, Mt Wellington. Photo / Sam Sword

The business holds dozens of cars in its yard.

The fire as seen from across the Manukau inlet. Photo / Claire Sciascia

Cars ablaze at Import Vehicle Compliance & Repairs on Carbine Rd, Mt Wellington. Photo / Sam Sword