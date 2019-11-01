Dozens of people camped for two nights outside a central Auckland shoe shop - desperate for a new pair of shoes.

The $260 Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi OG Fearless show was released at 8am today at Footlocker on Queen Street, with only 25 pairs available. They were also on sale at the Wellington store.

The store manager in Auckland said 30 people had lined up.

Some people set up camp outside the store on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The $260 Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Fearless shoe

Thomas Hobson had been waiting outside since early yesterday morning - and said the shoes are worth the wait.

HJe had a few blankets to keep him warm.

Footlocker employee Sione Dale said yesterday afternoon there were already nearly 30 people waiting outside the store.

The varsity red and university blue shoe apparently tells the story of basketball star Michael Jordan's s college years at University of North Carolina and his tenure in Chicago.