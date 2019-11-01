A union is throwing its support behind a teenager at the centre of the investigations into the devastating SkyCity fire.

Nothing is yet proven about the cause of the fire, and E tū union, like everyone else, is waiting for the findings of the inquiry, E tū special negotiator Joe Gallagher said.

"Anyone can make a mistake and people in construction work in hazardous environments. The fire is a reminder of that," he said.

"But it's been good to see the main conversation about the young guy so far has been one of concern."

The union is providing support to the apprentice at the centre of the investigations, as well as construction workers, he said.

He appealed for anyone who knows a younger worker who might need support to get in touch.

"We believe we can help."

A source told the Herald the teenager, believed to be 18, was working for a sub-contractor and after realising his mistake went back to his work spot only to discover a fire had already started.

"The poor guy is in tatters ... he's completely shattered," the source said.

Earlier this week psychologist Sara Chatwin told the Herald the realisation that you've caused a huge blaze would be "pretty horrific".

"He will be in shock and disbelief that he actually did that because as much as he left the blowtorch on or whatever he did, he will have been trained that obviously you don't do that - so obviously it's a big oversight that he will feel terrible about."

Gallagher urged construction workers to check if their workmates are ok, as the sector launches a programme targeted at reducing the industry's high suicide rate, the highest of any industry in the country.

The programme, Mates in Construction, is crucial to improving the mental health of workers in the sector, he said.

"This industry is booming, and it should be healthy, with satisfied workers earning decent money. Instead, it's precarious, fragmented and uncertain."

This then affects the wellbeing of workers, he said.

"We all need to be more supportive of each other."