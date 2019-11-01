Fire on Waiheke Island Ferry Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Thursday, 31 October 2019

Fire and Emergency NZ personnel have arrived at the ferry terminal in downtown Auckland in response to an emergency incident.

They were responding to reports of a fire on a Fullers passenger ferry.

Fire appliances at the scene. Photo / Will Trafford

Several fire trucks and crew were at the ferry terminal on Quay St.

It is understood firefighters are waiting for a passenger ferry to dock in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally said there had been a fire in one of the engines of a Fullers passenger ferry that had since been extinguished.

The ferry, carrying about 97 people, was on its way into the downtown pier, he said.

"We have got a couple of crews there waiting to meet it, just to make sure the fire is out."

An Auckland Transport spokeswoman said the fire was in the engine room of the Fullers Quick Cat ferry, en route back from Waiheke Island for the 2pm service.

The fire was now extinguished and the ferry was making its way to Auckland under one engine.

There were 97 passengers on board and five crew members.

"All crew and passengers are safe," she said.

There had been smoke visible inside the cabin during the fire, and so all passengers were moved onto the outside deck.

A reporter at the scene said fire personnel were laying out equipment and a hose. No announcements had been made.

Tourists and passers by were wandering about the ferry terminal.

Police have been notified of the incident.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo / Michael Craig

