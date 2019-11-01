ANALYSIS:

Freshly minted Wellington mayor Andy Foster is reluctant to talk about his tunnel-building mission as he faces the reality of not having a clear majority on his own council.

Foster campaigned on bringing forward construction of a second Mt Victoria tunnel in the $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving plan.

He promised that if he was elected he would make it a priority to call on the region's mayors and other key players like the Wellington Chamber of Commerce to make their case to the Government.

On the Monday after preliminary election results were delivered, Foster said he was yet to canvass councillors on his aspirations but seemed confident he would have support from around the council table for the move.

"There will be some who do, there will be some who don't, but I think the majority will support me."

He was chatty and happy to talk about the second tunnel.

But oh how the tune has changed since those honeymoon days were cut short by a left-leaning block mobilising on the new mayor's council.

A change of tune

This week Foster refused to rule out going to Transport Minister Phil Twyford without a mandate from his council.

"I think it's a little bit premature to be saying that at the moment, let's leave that one, I'm not going to negotiate any of those things through the media."

When asked when the city could expect some traction on him making good on his election promise, Foster said the first step would be for councillors to be briefed properly.



"Then there will be the process of going through the business cases for both the roading and the mass-transit projects, and there will be some conversations to be had with many parties."

When asked if that meant Foster wanted to see detailed business cases before going to the Transport Minister, he dodged the question.

"Let me work through the timing of that not through the media," he said.

The power is where the majority lies

The left side of the council has proven it has the numbers, with the appointment of Green councillor Sarah Free as Foster's deputy.

The strategy being that Free will toe the party line and that's leaving the tunnel exactly where it is.

It would be difficult to see Free's support as deputy mayor extending to her changing her position on the tunnel.

It's been made crystal clear what the party's position is from a central government perspective after Green MP and Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter was ordered to issue a statement over her secret LGWM letter this week.

The Chief Ombudsman ruled she did not have to release the letter but thought a clarifying statement was necessary.

The statement revealed that in exchange for her support, Genter asked for mass rapid transit to be prioritised ahead of a second tunnel.

Back at Wellington City Council, it's understood even officers have told freshly elected members in briefings they need to take advantage of the projects the Government has put on the table or the money will go elsewhere.

Foster's ability to negotiate with the Government would be seriously undermined if he didn't have the backing of his council behind him.

National says his election as mayor is a mandate from the people of Wellington for a second tunnel to be brought forward.

But some on the left don't accept a city-wide mandate overrides the majority will of the council.

A second chance

It's understood councillor Sean Rush is tipped to get the transport portfolio.

Rush has previously stated he supports a new LGWM deal because the current one doesn't make economic sense and the Eastern Ward is "crying out" for a second tunnel.

Unfortunately for Foster, a few friends don't make for a majority.

There's still a chance for him to push his tunnel agenda after detailed business cases for the project are completed.

The expectation is business cases for big ticket items like a second Mt Victoria tunnel and mass rapid transit will be done in tandem so all the information is available to those making the final call on what now is an indicative package.

Both NZTA officials and the LGWM programme director have confirmed the sequencing for the $6.4b project is up for debate.

If detailed business cases support official advice the projects should be built at the same time, Foster will be in a much stronger position than what he is in now.