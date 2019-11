A police officer has crashed a car he was driving into three parked cars in Christchurch.

The collision occurred on Cranford St in the CBD and emergency services were called at 10.04am today.

A police spokeswoman said it was a single-vehicle crash involving a police staff member in an unmarked police vehicle and three parked vehicles.

"There were no reports of injuries or blocks."

As enquiries are ongoing police say they have nothing further to add.