COMMENT:

Simon Bridges wants to be the next ScoMo.

ScoMo was the guy who pulled off a "miracle" win six months ago. He won the "unwinnable election". Bridges wants to be that guy next year.

But, will he be able to?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There's no doubt Bridges is copying ScoMo's playbook.

He's been to Australia, met with Scott Morrison and picked his brains. Bridges' team haven't been shy about it. It's widely known around Wellington that the Nats are already copying a lot of the tactics Morrison's Liberals used in order to win.

The short, clever videos for social media. The algorithms

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.