In a file on my computer there is a folder called "rape".

I created it on May 25, 2017, the day I discovered an anomaly in our rape statistics which left me chilled to the bone - and led to a year-long investigation into the way police prosecute sexual violence in New Zealand.

The data showed that, despite more women coming forward to police to report sexual assault, and police believing more women's stories, fewer rapists were going to court.

These cases - usually not put forward for prosecution because of a lack of evidence - were officially labelled "unresolved".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.