A truck trailer has been destroyed in a spectacular fire on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway in Manukau early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a crash near the Plunket Ave overbridge in Manukau at 1.42am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said four fire engines rushed to the scene to find the fire well involved.

It took crews four hours to quell the flames. They left the site at 5.20am.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt," the FENZ spokesman said.

He did not know the cause of the crash.

In a separate crash, a car and a truck have collided on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Otahuhu.

NZTA said the crash happened at about 6.20am at the top of Princes St northbound on-ramp and was restricting access to the motorway in both directions, but has now been cleared.