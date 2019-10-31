Are you heading out trick-or-treating on this All Hallows Eve?

MetService has released the forecast for this "spooktacular" evening to head out and about in your scariest outfit.

The special Halloween forecast is "not for the feint of heart" and is presented to you by a headless Angus Hines, making full use of green screens to reveal the spooky details of the weather for tonight.

The forecast is mostly good. Clear skies over central and northern New Zealand, with rain in some southern areas. There are also, apparently, pumpkins, bats and ghosts thrown into the mix so make of that what you will and adjust your layers accordingly.

MetService has delighted social media users with its Halloween-themed forecast. Photo / Twitter

The video (above) details what the weather will be like for those celebrating Halloween in different cities and towns across New Zealand.

The forecast was posted to social media this afternoon and Kiwis appreciated the Halloween-themed humour.

"Heads, I mean hats off to this weather update haha," one Twitter user replied.

"Happy Halloween Angus very clever. I much prefer your Te Reo rather than the Translovanian accent. Couldn't see your fangs," someone said on Facebook.

"Funny as ... especially the end," another person added.