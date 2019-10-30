A botched lane-change sent a car flying on an Auckland motorway, in a shocking collision that was recorded on a motorist's dashcam.

The crash occurred around 10am on Labour Day near the Esmonde Rd exit on the Northern Motorway, causing serious congestion.

The dashcam footage shows a car narrowly missing a crash as it attempts to merge on to the motorway before the same car is seen violently swerving into another vehicle, leading to that car flipping through the air.

The dashcam owner told Mediaworks: "It was just very shocking to see that."

The car had an extensively damaged roof. Photo / Supplied

Photos taken at the scene showed ambulances attending and the vehicle that rolled with a badly damaged roof.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.