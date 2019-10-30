Rotorua couple Marama and Wi Renata have had not just one but two fights on their hands since their young son choked on apple at daycare, leaving him severely brain damaged. Life will never be the same again for little Neihana, but the family are close to winning their long battle with the Ministry of Education to help ensure the same thing doesn't happen to another child. Kelly Makiha finds out how Neihana's case will soon change food guidelines for all early childhood centres in New Zealand.

It has been a heartbreaking battle for the family of Neihana Renata.

The

High-risk foods to be banned

Q and A